Capitals' Tom Wilson: Signs big deal with Capitals

Wilson inked a six-year deal with the Capitals with an AAV of $5.17 million Saturday.

Well that's certainly a significant new contract. It's a bit surprising as well, given that Wilson had 14 goals and 35 points last season, and both were career highs. He gets essentially no power-play minutes, and in fact spend a lot of time in the penalty box. That being said, the 24-year-old is locked into a lengthy new deal with the defending champs, and could find himself once again skating on a line with Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov. That could end up paying off.