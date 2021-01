Wilson (lower body) was on the ice prior to Monday's optional practice, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Wilson's return to the ice is an encouraging sign, but without a full practice, his availability for Tuesday's home game against the Islanders remains uncertain. With three goals, six points and 22 hits in his first five games, the 26-year-old winger will be a well-rounded fantasy asset once he is able to return.