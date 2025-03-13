Wilson (mouth) is expected to play Thursday versus Los Angeles, per Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

Wilson registered two assists Tuesday before exiting the game because of a large gash on his upper lip. He'll likely serve on the Capitals' top line alongside Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome. The 30-year-old Wilson has 29 goals, 54 points, 63 PIM and 186 hits in 64 outings in 2024-25.