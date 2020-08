Wilson produced an assist and a game-high 11 hits in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Islanders.

Wilson's helper came on a dump-in during the first period that caromed oddly off the boards and straight to Alex Ovechkin, who tallied just 56 seconds into the game. After a slow start to the postseason, Wilson is heating up. The 26-year-old has a goal and two helpers in his last three games. Overall, he's added 19 PIM, 27 hits and six shots on goal through five contests.