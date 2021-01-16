Wilson scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Friday's 2-1 win over the Sabres.

He was actually involved in all three goals on the night, as Rasmus Ristolainen's point shot early in the third period deflected off Wilson's leg before ruining Vitek Vanecek's shutout bid. The veteran winger redeemed himself about seven minutes later by firing home the winner from the top of the circle on his only shot of the night. Wilson has posted back-to-back 20-goal, 40-point campaigns despite not playing more than 68 games in either, so this season's shortened schedule might not put a big dent in his final numbers.