Capitals' Tom Wilson: Stays hot Friday
Wilson scored a goal and added an assist in Friday's 3-1 win over the Red Wings.
Wilson has been on a tear since returning from suspension, racking up seven points over a four-game point streak. Of course, at least some portion of his success can be attributed to skating with star veterans Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom, but Wilson is holding his own and producing at a rate that should make him a household name fantasy-wise. The 24-year-old has also averaged 22:56 of ice time over his last four, including a hearty 3:28 on the power play, which is the type of role that should continue to afford him plenty of chances to get on the scoresheet.
