Capitals' Tom Wilson: Still not skating
Wilson (concussion) could resume on-ice activities later this week, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Wilson has not played since he was clipped by Golden Knights' enforcer, Ryan Reaves and suffered a concussion as a result of the hit. Coach Todd Reirden is hopeful that Wilson can resume skating later in the week as he continues to work his way back to full health. The 24-year-old has scored eight goals and posted 14 points in 11 games this season.
