Wilson scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Wilson's point streak is up to six games (five goals, five assists), and he's scored in three straight contests. The winger opened the scoring Monday with a tally at 14:50 of the first period. The 31-year-old is up to 16 goals, 30 points, 59 shots on net, 70 hits, 54 PIM and a plus-16 rating over 27 outings overall. Wilson's nearly halfway to matching his 33-goal, 65-point campaign from 81 appearances in the 2024-25 regular season, and he should continue to offer plenty of category coverage in a top-six role.