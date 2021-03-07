Wilson was suspended for seven games Saturday by the NHL Department of Player Safety for boarding Boston's Brandon Carlo on Friday.

Wilson was offered an in-person hearing, indicating his suspension would be in excess of five games. With the seven-game suspension, Wilson won't be eligible to play again until March 20 versus the Rangers. This is his fifth suspension in the last four seasons. Conor Sheary could be headed for top-six duties while Daniel Carr or Daniel Sprong are most likely to enter the lineup in Wilson's place.