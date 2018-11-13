Capitals' Tom Wilson: Suspension reduced, eligible to return
Wilson's suspension has been reduced to 14 games by an arbitrator, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. As a result, the winger will be eligible to return immediately.
Wilson's actually already served 16 games from his initial 20-game ban, so he'll be getting $378,048.78 back in lost salary after this latest ruling, according to Chris Johnston of Sportsnet. We're waiting on official word about Wilson's potential availibility for Tuesday's road game against the Wild.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...