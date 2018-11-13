Capitals' Tom Wilson: Suspension reduced, eligible to return

Wilson's suspension has been reduced to 14 games by an arbitrator, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. As a result, the winger will be eligible to return immediately.

Wilson's actually already served 16 games from his initial 20-game ban, so he'll be getting $378,048.78 back in lost salary after this latest ruling, according to Chris Johnston of Sportsnet. We're waiting on official word about Wilson's potential availibility for Tuesday's road game against the Wild.

