Capitals' Tom Wilson: Suspension upheld

Wilson's 20-game suspension will not be reduced after his appeal with Commissioner Gary Bettman, the NHL announced Thursday.

Wilson still has the option of seeking a third-party arbitrator in the case in the hopes of at least shortening his ban. The fact that the league cited the frequency with which the winger has been suspended as a major reason for the length of his suspension, it was difficult to see the Commissioner reversing course. For now, it looks like the Toronto native will be eligible to return Nov. 21 against Chicago.