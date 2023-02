Wilson (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

It is unclear if Wilson will return to the lineup Saturday versus Carolina. He didn't practice with either power-play unit Friday, which might be an indication that he isn't quite ready yet, but there is a chance that something could have changed. Wilson, who has been out since Jan. 24, has two goals, one assist, 13 shots on net and 33 hits in eight appearances this season.