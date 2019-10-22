Capitals' Tom Wilson: Takes maintenance day
Wilson (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's clash with Calgary after missing morning skate, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.
Coach Todd Reirden told reporters that "it's highly likely" Wilson will play against the Flames, but his status for Tuesday's contest probably won't be confirmed until the Capitals take the ice for pregame warmups. The 25-year-old winger has picked up three goals and five points in 10 games this campaign.
