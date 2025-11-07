Wilson scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins.

Wilson has four goals and an assist during a four-game point streak. The power winger is doing a good job of proving his 33-goal, 65-point effort from 81 regular-season outings last year wasn't a fluke. He's at nine goals, 16 points, 32 shots on net, 39 hits, 29 PIM and a plus-6 rating over 14 contests in 2025-26. Wilson will slow down -- he's shooting 28.1 percent this year after posting a career-high 19.5 percent mark in 2024-25 -- but he does enough all around to continue to help fantasy managers.