Capitals' Tom Wilson: Tallies first point of postseason

Wilson opened the scoring in Washington's 3-2 win over Columbus in Tuesday's Game 3.

The goal was Wilson's first point of the postseason after he failed to even put a single shot on goal in the first two games of the series. Wilson picked up the goal by going to the net -- where his big frame is most dangerous in the offensive zone --and tipping a Matt Niskanen shot. Though he plays on the team's top line, Wilson won't give fantasy owners the kind of offensive production consistent with his role.

