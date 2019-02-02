Capitals' Tom Wilson: Tallies goal Friday
Wilson registered a goal, six hits and six shots during Friday's 4-3 victory over the Flames.
Wilson has gone somewhat quiet with just two points in his last eight games but is still managing .75 points per game over the course of 2018-19. Once a prized possession in deeper formats where his pugilistic feats were rewarded, the 24-year-old winger has a chance to crack the 50-point barrier if everything goes well which gives him broad fantasy appeal for the remainder of the season.
