Capitals' Tom Wilson: Tendered qualifying offer
Wilson has been tendered a qualifying offer, Adam Zielonka of The Washington Times reports.
The report adds that Wilson's camp is optimistic that the 24-year-old will work out a long-term extension with the Capitals in the coming weeks. The power forward had an impactful postseason with five goals and 15 points during the Caps' Stanley Cup run and will likely be counted on as a full-time top-six forward starting in 2018-19
More News
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Records helper in Stanley Cup victory•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Records two points in Game 2 win•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Relatively quiet in return•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Back from suspension•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Receives three-game ban•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Will face league hearing for illegal check•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...