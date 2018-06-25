Capitals' Tom Wilson: Tendered qualifying offer

Wilson has been tendered a qualifying offer, Adam Zielonka of The Washington Times reports.

The report adds that Wilson's camp is optimistic that the 24-year-old will work out a long-term extension with the Capitals in the coming weeks. The power forward had an impactful postseason with five goals and 15 points during the Caps' Stanley Cup run and will likely be counted on as a full-time top-six forward starting in 2018-19