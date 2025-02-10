Wilson scored twice on five shots and added an assist in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to Utah.

Wilson's first goal and his assist both came on the power play, and he also redirected in an Alex Ovechkin pass for the game-tying tally late in the third period. With four goals and three assists over his last five outings, Wilson has bounced back from a sluggish January. He's up to 24 goals, matching his career high, and he's also at 42 points (14 on the power play, two shorthanded) through 55 outings. This is the fourth time in his career he's reached the 40-point mark, and he's got a good chance of surpassing the career-best 52 he put up in 2021-22. Wilson has added 126 shots on net, 156 hits, 50 PIM and a plus-13 rating this season.