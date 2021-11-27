Wilson scored a short-handed goal and added two assists Friday in a 4-3 win over the Panthers. He also had four shots and four hits.

Wilson gave fantasy managers a little bit of everything Friday. He got the Capitals on the board 1:34 into the second period with his short-handed tally, then he helped set up a pair of Alex Ovechkin goals to give Washington a 4-2 edge. He also tied for the team lead in hits. The 27-year-old Wilson has scored a goal in three straight games, totaling six points during that time.