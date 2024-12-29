Wilson registered a power-play goal, three shots and five hits during Saturday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Wilson's marker late in the third period sealed the victory for the Capitals in front of his hometown crowd - and ended a five-game point drought in the process. The 30-year-old winger is bouncing back nicely from a disappointing 2023-24 season, having notched 14 goals and 25 points in 35 games thus far - while adding 107 hits for those in deeper leagues that count such peripheral stats.