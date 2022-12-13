Wilson (knee) is traveling with the Capitals as part of his recovery but remains without a clear recovery timeline. Coach Peter Laviolette told reporters Tuesday, "They're ramping up their practices. They're looking really good to me out on the ice. Not there yet. ...'When will they back?' I don't have the answer to that-yet," per Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic.

Wilson had just started practicing with the team last week, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to see he won't be back from his long-term injury soon. Still, the rugged winger is clearly making strides in his recovery. Once cleared to play, Wilson could be in line for a spot on the top line with Alexander Ovechkin, a role he has filled in the past, though Conor Sheary has been thriving in that spot to start the year.