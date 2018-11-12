Capitals' Tom Wilson: Traveling with team
Wilson (suspension) will join the team on its four-game road trip, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
While Wilson isn't eligible to return until Nov. 21 against Chicago, his third-party appeal could be decided during the Caps' road trip. If it results in a reduction of his suspension, the winger would at least avoid having to link up with the team in order to rejoin the lineup. Regardless of when the Toronto native is back in action, he will almost certainly slot into a top-line spot alongside Alex Ovechkin -- a formula that helped Washington lif the Stanley Cup last season.
