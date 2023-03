Wilson logged a pair of assists in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Wilson set up Alex Ovechkin's opening tally in the first period before adding another assist on Nick Jensen's goal in the second. Wilson has four helpers in his last two games, also recording a pair in Sunday's loss to the Wild. The 28-year-old Wilson is up to eight goals, 15 points and 71 hits through 23 games in an injury-plagued campaign.