Wilson scored two goals, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Blues.

The physical winger bookended the scoring for the Caps on the night, beating Jordan Binnington midway through the first period by tipping home a John Carlson point shot before slotting a rebound past Joel Hofer midway through the third. Wilson has yet to go more than two games in a row without finding the back of the net this season, and through 13 contests he's racked up eight goals and 15 points while adding 37 hits, 29 shots on net, 29 PIM and a plus-6 rating.