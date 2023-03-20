Wilson collected two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 5-3 loss to Minnesota.

Both points came in the third period as Washington tried in vain to rally from a 4-1 deficit. Wilson also added three shots, 10 PIM, two hits and a minus-1 rating to his ledger, and the 28-year-old winger has been his usual rugged self when he's been on the ice this season -- he's played only 22 games but has eight goals, 13 points, 42 PIM and 69 hits, although his minus-17 rating would be by far a career worst.