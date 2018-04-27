Capitals' Tom Wilson: Two helpers in series-opening loss
Wilson assisted on both of his team's goals in Thursday's 3-2, Game 1 loss to the Penguins.
Known more for his physicality, Wilson's also flashed the skill that prompted Washington to draft him with the 16th overall pick back in 2012. He's thriving in a first-line role this postseason, having racked up two goals and five points in the past five games. Savvy daily owners have been getting tremendous bang for the buck on the power forward.
