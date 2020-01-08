Capitals' Tom Wilson: Two helpers in Tuesday's win
Wilson picked up two assists in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Senators.
Skating alongside Alex Ovechkin continues to pay big dividends for Wilson, who's on pace for a career year. The 25-year-old has two goals and nine points in his last 11 games, and 13 goals and 29 points through 43 games on the season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.