Capitals' Tom Wilson: Two helpers in Tuesday's win

Wilson picked up two assists in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Senators.

Skating alongside Alex Ovechkin continues to pay big dividends for Wilson, who's on pace for a career year. The 25-year-old has two goals and nine points in his last 11 games, and 13 goals and 29 points through 43 games on the season.

