Wilson scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

He also added two shots, one hit, a plus-1 rating and a whopping 16 PIM, including a 10-minute misconduct that stemmed from an altercation with Artemi Panarin (lower body) that knocked the Rangers star out of the game. Wilson is finishing the season on a high note, at least when it comes to his scoring production, with four goals and 10 points over the last 11 games.