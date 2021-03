Wilson notched two assists in Friday's 4-0 win over the Devils.

Since returning from his seven-game suspension, Wilson has picked up three points (all helpers) over the last three contests, but he's been a bit cautious when it comes to laying the body, only managing an uncharacteristic two hits over that stretch. On the season, the 26-year-old has seven goals, 20 points, 73 hits, 33 shots, 27 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 24 games.