Wilson produced a goal and an assist, both on the power play, while adding four hits and two shots on net during a 4-3 loss to the Rangers in Game 2 on Tuesday.

The veteran winger has been one of the few players making a consistent impact for the Capitals as they face the prospect of having to come back from a two-game deficit against the team with the best record in the NHL during the regular season. Wilson has a goal and three points with six hits and 12 PIM heading into Game 3 on Friday back in Washington.