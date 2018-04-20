Capitals' Tom Wilson: Two-point effort in Game 4 win

Wilson scored a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets in Game 4.

He fired a team-leading seven shots on net and dished three hits with a plus-3 rating while also picking up a minor penalty for the fourth straight game. Wilson's two goals and three points through four games are solid, but it's his physical play that's helped the Caps even the series after falling behind 0-2. Expect him to continue asserting himself Saturday back in the Washington for Game 5.