Wilson collected two assists in Saturday's 5-1 win over San Jose.

Both points came in the first period as the Capitals surged out to a 3-0 lead. Wilson has five multi-point performances in the last seven games, an eye-popping stretch in which he's produced three goals, 11 points, 16 PIM, 21 hits and a plus-7 rating.

