Wilson scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flyers.

The veteran agitator had a sluggish November when it came to offense, but Wilson's picked up the pace over the last couple weeks, racking up six goals -- three on the man advantage -- and eight points in the last seven games with 24 PIM, 23 shots on net and 18 hits. Thursday's goal was his 10th of the season, putting him on pace for the first 30-goal campaign of his career.