Capitals' Tom Wilson: Two points in Ottawa
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson produced a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Senators.
The veteran winger has delivered three straight multi-point performances after a mostly tough December in which he managed only two goals and five points in the first 11 games of the month. On the season, Wilson has racked up 22 goals and 42 points in 40 contests, putting him on pace to shatter the career-high 33 goals and 65 points he contributed in 2024-25.
