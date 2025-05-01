Wilson scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist Wednesday in the Capitals' 4-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 5 of their first-round series.

The rugged winger found the back of the net for the second straight game while delivering his first multi-point performance this postseason. Wilson wraps up a productive series against the Habs that saw him record two goals, five points, 10 shots on net, 14 PIM and 19 hits in five games, and he'll be a key player for the Capitals when they take on the Hurricanes in the second round.