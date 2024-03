Wilson tallied a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-2 victory over Calgary.

Wilson picked up an assist on Alex Ovechkin's power-play goal in the second period before sealing the Caps' win with an empty-netter in the third. The 29-year-old Wilson has been on a nice run of late, tallying four goals and seven points in his last eight contests. He's up to 17 goals and 31 points through 65 games this season.