Wilson scored the game-winning goal on the power play and added an even-strength assist in Wednesday's 5-4 victory over the Lightning.

The Capitals were trailing at some point in every period, but Wilson gave them their first and only lead of the night when he deflected home a point shot from Jakob Chychrun late in the final frame. The tally was Wilson's first in November, but he's had a very productive start to his season, collecting seven goals and 17 points in 22 contests while adding 62 hits, 52 shots on net, 24 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a plus-5 rating.