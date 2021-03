Wilson scored two goals on two shots and added four PIM, two hits, a blocked shot and a plus-1 rating in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Rangers.

He struck twice in the second period, with the second goal coming on an impressive display of hand-eye coordination as he swatted the puck out of midair on the backhand. Wilson hadn't lit the lamp since Feb. 25 thanks in part to a seven-game suspension, but on the season he has a strong nine goals and 22 points through 25 contests,