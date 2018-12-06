Capitals' Tom Wilson: Unavailable against Coyotes

Wilson (concussion) won't be in the lineup versus Arizona on Thursday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Given the severity of the hit on Wilson by Ryan Reaves, the Toronto native returning to the lineup this quickly would likely have raised some red flags at NHL headquarters. The team hasn't provided a specific timeline for when the winger might be eligible to return, but given the difficulty of diagnosing concussion, the team (and fantasy owners) will likely have to take a wait and see approach.