Wilson (lower body) will not play in Monday's Game 4 against the Panthers, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Wilson continues to tend to a lower-body issue that has limited to just 1:31 of ice time in the series. The 28-year-old remains without a timetable for his return despite being labeled "day-to-day" and his availability for Wednesday's Game 5 has yet to be confirmed.