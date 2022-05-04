Wilson (lower body) is a game-time decision for Game 2 on Thursday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Wilson had an eventful 1:31 of ice time in Game One, posting a power-play goal, two shots, and logging a big-time hit on Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar that seems to have generated his current lower-body ailment. The Capitals may have prevailed without the burly Wilson for the balance of Game One, but the 26-year-old is an invaluable presence that would be sorely missed for any length of absence against the President's Trophy-winning Panthers. Further updates will be provided before puck drop on Thursday, but expect one of Connor McMichael or Axel Jonsson-Fjallby to draw into the lineup if Wilson is unable to go.