Wilson is considered day-to-day with his lower-body injury ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Sabres, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Wilson didn't practice Saturday after exiting Friday's win over Buffalo with a lower-body issue, so at this point he should probably be considered questionable at best for Sunday's rematch. Another update on the big-bodied winger should surface ahead of puck drop against the Sabres.