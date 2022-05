Wilson has undergone successful surgery on his left knee to reconstruct his torn ACL and is expected to be sidelined for 6-8 months.

Even if Wilson is able to make a full recovery in six months, he'll still miss approximately eight weeks of regular-season action in 2022-23, so fantasy managers will need to take that into account when considering the 28-year-old bruiser on draft day. Wilson racked up 24 goals, 52 points and 240 hits through 78 regular-season contests in 2021-22.