Capitals' Tom Wilson: Victim of blindside hit

Wilson exited Tuesday's game versus the Golden Knights after taking a hit from Ryan Reaves, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Wilson just finished dishing a pass to his teammate when Reaves barreled into him, knocking Wilson's helmet off and sending him straight to the locker room. Reaves received a game misconduct for interference. Wilson won't return due to an upper-body injury.

