Capitals' Tom Wilson: Victim of blindside hit
Wilson exited Tuesday's game versus the Golden Knights after taking a hit from Ryan Reaves, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Wilson just finished dishing a pass to his teammate when Reaves barreled into him, knocking Wilson's helmet off and sending him straight to the locker room. Reaves received a game misconduct for interference. Wilson won't return due to an upper-body injury.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...