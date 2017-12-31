Capitals' Tom Wilson: Wastes little time getting on board

Wilson lit the lamp roughly two and a half minutes into Saturday's eventual 5-2 home win over the Devils.

A rugged winger, Wilson's breakout campaign continues. He's now just one goal shy of matching his career high of seven -- a benchmark that he set in each of the past two seasons -- and the 23-year-old only needs six more points for a personal best in that critical fantasy category as well. If you're searching for a utility player who mixes offense with an abundance of PIMs, Wilson would seem to be the perfect fit.