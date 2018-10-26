Capitals' Tom Wilson: Will appeal to neutral party

Wilson will appeal the suspension upheld by commissioner Gary Bettman to a third party arbitrator, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.

Wilson's first appeal went by without an amendment to the suspension, but the appeal was also heard by the same party that handed out the initial punishment. The veteran winger will try his hand at an appeal to a neutral party in hopes of having it reduced from the initial 20-game ban. If it's upheld again, Wilson won't be eligible to return until Nov. 21 against the Blackhawks.