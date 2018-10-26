Capitals' Tom Wilson: Will appeal to neutral party
Wilson will appeal the suspension upheld by commissioner Gary Bettman to a third party arbitrator, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.
Wilson's first appeal went by without an amendment to the suspension, but the appeal was also heard by the same party that handed out the initial punishment. The veteran winger will try his hand at an appeal to a neutral party in hopes of having it reduced from the initial 20-game ban. If it's upheld again, Wilson won't be eligible to return until Nov. 21 against the Blackhawks.
More News
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Suspension upheld•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Hearing set for Thursday•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Set to appeal 20-game ban•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Handed 20-game suspension•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: In-person hearing scheduled for Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Offered in-person hearing•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.