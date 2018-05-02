Capitals' Tom Wilson: Will face league hearing for illegal check

Wilson will be subjected to a league hearing for delivering an illegal check to the head of Zach Aston-Reese in Game 3 of the conference semifinals Tuesday,

This is the second straight game that Wilson has elicited outcry among the Penguins faithful for a questionable hit in the series. The Capitals' top-line winger managed to avoid discipline for his hit on Brian Dumoulin in Game 2, but his most recent high hit left Aston-Reese with a broken jaw and concussion, according to ESPN.com, and that undoubtedly will be a key consideration as the league contemplates whether a suspension is warranted this time around.