Wilson won't appeal the seven-game suspension he received from the NHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday for boarding Boston's Brandon Carlo on Friday, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

Wilson won't be eligible to return until March 20 as he serves his fifth suspension in the last four seasons. T.J. Oshie is expected to fill in on the first line in Wilson's place. Prior to this transgression, Wilson was enjoying another strong season, providing seven goals and 10 assists across 21 games.