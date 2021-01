Wilson (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Sunday's game against Buffalo, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Wilson missed practice Saturday after getting hurt in Friday's game against Buffalo, and the 26-year-old is considered day-to-day. Wilson has gotten off to a hot start in 2021, racking up three goals and three assist through five games. His next chance to suit up is in Tuesday's game against the Islanders, and in Wilson's stead, Connor McMichael will make his NHL debut Sunday.