Capitals' Tom Wilson: Won't play Saturday
Wilson (undisclosed) will not dress Saturday against Carolina, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.
Wilson was shaken up Friday against Columbus and clearly wasn't feeling up to playing Saturday after briefly participating in warmups. The hard-hitting forward will sit as a result and hopefully will be healed up in time to face the Islanders on Tuesday.
